Scouts volunteer in Indiana accused of sex acts with teen

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a volunteer with Boy Scouts of America in central Indiana allegedly engaged in sex acts with a 15-year-old Boy Scout.
The Star Press reports 21-year-old James Avery Colter of Muncie was arrested Tuesday and is preliminarily charged with five counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, along with child seduction and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was being held at the Delaware County Jail.
Court records Wednesday didn’t list a lawyer for Colter.
A police investigation was prompted by a Department of Child Services probe launched last month. The boy reportedly told investigators he met Colter at a scouting event.
A statement from Crossroads of America Council says the “behavior included in these allegations is reprehensible” and he no longer can participate in Scouts programs.
Information from: The Star Press, http://www.thestarpress.com
