Clear

Scouts volunteer in Indiana accused of sex acts with teen

Authorities say a volunteer with Boy Scouts of America in central Indiana allegedly engaged in sex acts with a 15-year-old Boy Scout.

Posted: Dec. 5, 2018 12:49 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a volunteer with Boy Scouts of America in central Indiana allegedly engaged in sex acts with a 15-year-old Boy Scout.

The Star Press reports 21-year-old James Avery Colter of Muncie was arrested Tuesday and is preliminarily charged with five counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, along with child seduction and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was being held at the Delaware County Jail.

Court records Wednesday didn’t list a lawyer for Colter.

A police investigation was prompted by a Department of Child Services probe launched last month. The boy reportedly told investigators he met Colter at a scouting event.

A statement from Crossroads of America Council says the “behavior included in these allegations is reprehensible” and he no longer can participate in Scouts programs.

___

Information from: The Star Press, http://www.thestarpress.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Robinson
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 16°
Rockville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Casey
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Brazil
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Marshall
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Morning flurries and rain. Then becoming sunny.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Silver Birch of Terre Haute, Thursday 3:30om-4:30pm

Image

The Margaret avenue overpass said to open on Wednesday

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Morning clouds, but some afternoon sunshine possible. High: 35°

Image

Sullivan basketball

Image

THN basketball

Image

Marshall basketball

Image

Casey basketball

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

South Knox

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder