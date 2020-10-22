Scout's Pizzeria now open in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) – There's a new restaurant in downtown Terre Haute.
Today is the grand opening of Scout's Pizzeria.
It's on Wabash Avenue right next to The Verve.
The owner says he's excited to see his hard work pay off!
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Cook
|168139
|5382
|DuPage
|21470
|603
|Lake
|19856
|507
|Will
|17354
|424
|Kane
|15802
|344
|Winnebago
|9464
|172
|St. Clair
|7674
|215
|Madison
|6893
|153
|Champaign
|5819
|28
|McHenry
|5803
|120
|Peoria
|4336
|67
|McLean
|3967
|31
|Rock Island
|3766
|89
|Unassigned
|3632
|260
|Sangamon
|3626
|61
|Kankakee
|3224
|78
|Macon
|2733
|49
|Kendall
|2521
|29
|Tazewell
|2475
|49
|LaSalle
|2235
|60
|DeKalb
|2168
|42
|Coles
|1822
|38
|Williamson
|1761
|59
|Boone
|1709
|25
|Adams
|1701
|15
|Clinton
|1663
|25
|Vermilion
|1592
|8
|Jackson
|1462
|26
|Whiteside
|1241
|25
|Randolph
|1195
|14
|Knox
|1181
|12
|Ogle
|1121
|7
|Effingham
|1103
|3
|Grundy
|903
|7
|Marion
|891
|16
|Franklin
|888
|8
|Jefferson
|886
|44
|Monroe
|873
|28
|Bureau
|866
|17
|Morgan
|854
|24
|Stephenson
|851
|7
|Henry
|810
|7
|Christian
|794
|26
|Macoupin
|751
|10
|Union
|746
|25
|McDonough
|687
|16
|Fayette
|652
|22
|Lee
|641
|1
|Crawford
|636
|6
|Shelby
|611
|10
|Livingston
|586
|10
|Douglas
|584
|8
|Montgomery
|570
|15
|Woodford
|558
|14
|Logan
|553
|4
|Saline
|511
|9
|Bond
|480
|9
|Warren
|467
|7
|Iroquois
|464
|19
|Jersey
|462
|21
|Wayne
|461
|11
|Cass
|453
|11
|Fulton
|446
|1
|Jo Daviess
|446
|7
|Perry
|412
|16
|Moultrie
|380
|5
|Carroll
|372
|8
|Johnson
|327
|0
|Richland
|322
|15
|Lawrence
|317
|8
|Clay
|291
|12
|Clark
|288
|10
|Hancock
|288
|4
|Washington
|286
|1
|Pike
|281
|4
|Greene
|276
|15
|Cumberland
|260
|6
|Jasper
|257
|10
|De Witt
|246
|3
|White
|242
|1
|Mason
|239
|1
|Mercer
|229
|6
|Pulaski
|228
|1
|Piatt
|220
|0
|Wabash
|215
|5
|Ford
|186
|11
|Menard
|165
|1
|Edgar
|146
|8
|Marshall
|141
|3
|Massac
|141
|2
|Henderson
|115
|0
|Hamilton
|113
|2
|Alexander
|110
|1
|Gallatin
|106
|2
|Brown
|103
|0
|Edwards
|101
|0
|Scott
|98
|0
|Putnam
|88
|0
|Schuyler
|83
|1
|Stark
|82
|2
|Calhoun
|67
|0
|Hardin
|50
|0
|Pope
|37
|1
|Out of IL
|2
|0
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Marion
|24905
|785
|Lake
|13380
|352
|St. Joseph
|8985
|161
|Elkhart
|8530
|132
|Allen
|7978
|222
|Hamilton
|6000
|113
|Vanderburgh
|5675
|60
|Tippecanoe
|3587
|14
|Monroe
|3222
|38
|Hendricks
|3221
|130
|Johnson
|3051
|128
|Porter
|3036
|48
|Clark
|2891
|61
|Delaware
|2845
|74
|Vigo
|2560
|38
|Madison
|2324
|93
|Cass
|2228
|22
|LaPorte
|2209
|58
|Warrick
|1900
|65
|Kosciusko
|1792
|24
|Floyd
|1773
|67
|Howard
|1600
|66
|Bartholomew
|1397
|58
|Dubois
|1367
|26
|Marshall
|1342
|26
|Henry
|1234
|29
|Grant
|1226
|39
|Wayne
|1221
|27
|Boone
|1195
|48
|Hancock
|1156
|45
|Noble
|1146
|33
|Jackson
|1094
|13
|Morgan
|930
|40
|Dearborn
|928
|28
|Daviess
|853
|33
|Gibson
|849
|11
|Clinton
|829
|16
|Lawrence
|826
|34
|Shelby
|803
|30
|LaGrange
|777
|15
|Harrison
|748
|24
|Knox
|721
|10
|Putnam
|716
|16
|DeKalb
|699
|11
|Posey
|689
|6
|Fayette
|614
|17
|Steuben
|611
|8
|Miami
|587
|5
|Montgomery
|578
|22
|Jasper
|574
|4
|White
|572
|15
|Greene
|521
|37
|Scott
|510
|13
|Decatur
|499
|39
|Adams
|481
|5
|Whitley
|442
|6
|Clay
|439
|6
|Sullivan
|429
|13
|Ripley
|427
|8
|Wells
|420
|5
|Wabash
|402
|9
|Starke
|397
|7
|Orange
|388
|25
|Huntington
|380
|5
|Spencer
|374
|6
|Franklin
|366
|25
|Washington
|363
|2
|Jennings
|360
|13
|Fulton
|347
|2
|Randolph
|343
|9
|Jefferson
|330
|5
|Pike
|329
|15
|Carroll
|317
|13
|Perry
|297
|14
|Jay
|294
|6
|Fountain
|288
|3
|Tipton
|270
|23
|Vermillion
|225
|1
|Newton
|222
|11
|Parke
|222
|3
|Rush
|208
|4
|Owen
|203
|1
|Blackford
|198
|3
|Martin
|196
|0
|Crawford
|153
|1
|Pulaski
|148
|1
|Brown
|130
|3
|Ohio
|124
|7
|Benton
|108
|0
|Union
|106
|0
|Switzerland
|90
|0
|Warren
|76
|1
|Unassigned
|0
|233