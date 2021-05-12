Scientists are studying storm clouds using 3-D imagery

(WABASH VALLEY) WTHI – Scientists are using a new way to study storms via satellites. Right now, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s GOES-17 and GOES-16 satellites are helping to bring a 3-dimensional way for scientists and even for you at home to look at storm clouds. Being able to study weather from a 3-dimensional view gives a more detailed look and gives a better understanding of severe weather.

(Image credit to NASA/Kris Bedka and Konstantin Khlopenkov)

The GOES-17 satellite is a geostationary satellite above the ocean southeast of Hawaii. The GOES-16 satellite is high above South Virginia. A geostationary satellite means it does not move in orbit and matches the earth’s rotation, so it is in one spot. These are the highest satellites in orbit which are about 22,236 miles above the earth’s equator.

The NOAA accomplishes the 3-dimensional image by overlaying both GOES-17 and GOES-16 satellite images. They use the western GOES-17’s visible image to the red spectrum. Then they use the GOES-16’s visible image to the blue spectrum. When you overlay this image, it looks like a 3-D movie. If you have the traditional red-blue 3D glasses, you will be able to watch the satellite loop in three dimensions.

Scientists can use this method to determine cloud height. This is critical especially in times of severe weather. Cloud height can determine how severe a storm can get. This is important for forecasters with the National Weather Service because this can help aid issue warnings for certain storms.

(Long-wave IR satellite image courtesy from College of Dupage)

So if you have those 3-D glasses you can check out these images that are from past images on NASA’s website.

To go to the webpage for more information including 3-D video of storms, you can go to https://www.nasa.gov/.