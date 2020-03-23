Clear
'Science at Home' program connects families, keeps employees busy at Children's Museum

The videos feature activities catered to science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 12:49 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - During the COVID-19 Pandemic, the future is unclear for many businesses.

At the Terre Haute Children's Museum, it's making sure employees can still provide for their families.

The museum is an "earned revenue-based" business. It relies on admissions, memberships and facility rentals to make money.

With the doors closed, it's hard to bring money in.

That's why organizers are keeping employees busy behind the scenes. 

"My operations team is working very hard to clean the building, and make sure that it's safe for when it is time for everyone to come back," said Executive Director Susan Turner, "We're doing maintenance things, we're going to do some painting, those types of things."

"My education department, who don't have any programs to put on right now, are focused on putting together these videos for the kids and the families," she added, "They're helping them get through the day, and it's also good for my staff to have something to do."

The videos are for the museum's Science at Home program. 

It brings STEM-based lessons to you and your family online. 

Organizers say it's bringing families together during hectic times.

"Social distancing does not mean social isolation," said Turner, "With all the tools that we have available, there's no better time than now to connect with people."

Videos are posted every day on the museum's Facebook page.

