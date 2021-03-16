Clear

Schools weighing whether to seat students closer together

U.S. guidelines that say students should be kept 6 feet apart in schools are receiving new scrutiny from federal health experts, state governments and education officials working to return as many children as possible to the classroom.

Posted: Mar 16, 2021 1:05 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. guidelines that say students should be kept 6 feet apart in schools are receiving new scrutiny from federal health experts, state governments and education officials working to return as many children as possible to the classroom.

Even as more teachers receive vaccinations, the distancing guidelines have remained a major hurdle for schools as they aim to open with limited space. But amid new evidence that it may be safe to seat students closer together, states including Illinois, Indiana and Massachusetts are allowing 3 feet of distance, and others including Oregon are considering it.

Debate around the issue flared last week when a new study suggested that, if masks are worn, students can be seated as close as 3 feet apart with no increased risk to them or teachers. Published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, it looked at schools in Massachusetts, which has backed the 3-feet guideline for months.

Asked about it Monday, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the agency is now exploring whether children can be seated closer together than was previously recommended. The 6-feet spacing guideline is “among the biggest challenges” schools have faced in reopening, she said.

The CDC included the larger spacing limit in its latest school guidelines, which were issued in February and concluded that schools can safely operate during the pandemic with masks, distancing and other precautions. It suggested 6 feet and said physical distancing “should be maximized to the greatest extent possible.”

Other organizations have issued more relaxed guidelines, including the World Health Organization, which urges 1 meter in schools. The American Academy of Pediatrics says to space desks “3 feet apart and ideally 6 feet apart.”

Dan Domenech, executive director of AASA, a national superintendents group, said he expects to see more states and schools move to the 3-feet rule in coming weeks. With the larger guideline, he said, most schools only have the space to bring half of their students in at a time. Moving to 3 feet could allow about 75% at a time, he said.

“There are districts that have been doing 3 feet for quite some time without experiencing any greater amount of infection,” he said.

In Illinois, health officials said last week that students can be seated 3 feet apart as long as their teachers are vaccinated. Before, state officials required 6 feet,

With the state’s blessing, the Barrington district near Chicago was reopening its middle schools Tuesday using the smaller spacing rule. Any student will be allowed to attend in-person at the two middle schools, although the district expects roughly 30% to continue with remote learning.

“I’m glad that our public health officials allowed us to move forward by looking at the data and research,” said superintendent Brian Harris.

Questions around spacing have led to a battle in Massachusetts, where teachers and some schools are opposing a state plan to bring younger students back five days a week starting next month. The plan calls on schools to seat students 3 feet apart, although many have been using 6 feet as a standard. Districts that fail to meet the reopening deadline would risk losing state funding.

The Massachusetts Teachers Association, a statewide union, argues that seating students closer will increase the risk for everyone in the classroom. It also poses a problem for districts that have agreed to contracts with teachers adopting the 6-feet rule as a requirement.

“They can’t just throw 6 feet out the window. They can’t throw away what has been agreed upon,” said Merrie Najimy, president of the union. “If they can’t make it work, then they’re going to have to come to a new agreement.”

Public schools in Worcester are among those pushing back against the rule. Tracy O’Connell Novick, a member of the district school committee, said switching to the 3-feet standard would be “betting the health” of the district’s thousands of students and staff.

“It feels like I’m not doing my job if I simply go along with that,” she said.

In Boston’s public schools, desks will be spaced at least 3 feet apart but teachers and staff will be asked to keep 6 feet from students and other staff when feasible, said Xavier Andrews, the district’s spokesperson. Schools will also use larger rooms and outdoor spaces to keep students at a safe distance, he said.

In some states that already allow 3-feet spacing, schools say they have seen no evidence of increased risk. In Danville, Indiana, which moved to 3 feet in October, school officials said students have been in the classroom all year with no uptick in virus transmission.

“It’s gone very well for us. I won’t say there has been no transmission, but it’s been staggeringly low — like one time or something like that,” said Tim McRoberts, vice president of the school board. “We’ve kept our doors open. We’ve had no temporary shutdowns.”

In Ohio, Cincinnati’s school board got an earful from parents and others last month when it proposed resuming in-person learning at the crowded Walnut Hills High School under a model that called for distancing of only 3 feet there while its other schools would use 6 feet.

The critics included Walnut Hills teacher Brandon Keller, who said the plan was foolish and dangerous. He warned the board: “Your decision will have a body count.”

Board members backed off on reopening that school, then weeks later narrowly voted for a plan that included a phased reopening, but also warned the physical distancing might not be as much as 6 feet. Students also have options to continue learning virtually.

Seven superintendents in central Oregon sent a letter to Gov. Kate Brown last week asking the state to relax some of its social distancing rules — including the state’s 6-foot barrier — so that more students can return to class full time.

Oregon officials on Monday relaxed a separate rule that barred students from coming into contact with more than 100 people per week. The rule had been cited as another major hurdle to reopening schools.

Oregon’s Crook County School District, which has had students in classrooms most of the school year, has found that what’s most effective in combating the virus are masks, contact tracing and sending home students when they’re showing symptoms, said district spokesperson Jason Carr.

“The 6-feet rule doesn’t make as much sense as the other safety measures,” he said. “What may have made sense two months ago or at the beginning of the year might not now,” he said.

___

Associated Press writers Philip Marcelo, John Seewer and Kantele Franko contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 46°
Robinson
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 47°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 47°
Paris
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 46°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Cloudy today with some sunshine
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Illinois Teacher Shortage

Image

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few peaks of sunshine. High: 55°

Image

Vicki Hall

Image

Vanessa Shafford

Image

New rehab facility

Image

Work on Richland County High School renovation project wraps up

Image

Here's when your kids will be able to search for Easter eggs at Deming Park

Image

Vigo County Annex reopens to the public

Image

Annual Fee for Sex Offender Registration introduced in Vigo County

Image

Real Men Read

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1210032

Reported Deaths: 23217
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4832829522
DuPage790101213
Will66632923
Lake60810943
Kane51672732
Winnebago28631446
Madison28540475
St. Clair26095481
McHenry24919268
Champaign18481132
Peoria17244269
Sangamon16422225
McLean14935162
Tazewell13878242
Rock Island13342290
Kankakee12742191
Kendall1134088
LaSalle11026223
Macon9672186
Vermilion8733119
DeKalb8446115
Adams8051115
Williamson6941124
Whiteside6019151
Boone598971
Clinton560389
Coles531493
Grundy528266
Ogle517076
Knox5035133
Jackson465062
Effingham451069
Macoupin442480
Henry438558
Livingston431079
Marion4296113
Franklin418566
Stephenson418078
Monroe412089
Jefferson4014118
Randolph399980
Woodford377760
Morgan364378
Montgomery356371
Lee346645
Bureau337678
Christian335971
Logan333754
Perry309159
Fayette306954
Fulton297948
Iroquois280263
Jersey251848
Douglas249733
Saline236949
McDonough235241
Lawrence234524
Union221439
Shelby217935
Crawford201924
Bond191924
Cass189924
Pike171650
Clark169632
Wayne169449
Hancock168730
Warren166744
Richland164639
White163225
Jo Daviess162922
Ford162146
Edgar160239
Washington159725
Carroll159535
Moultrie151324
Clay144542
Greene138932
Piatt136714
Johnson136212
Wabash130812
Massac129936
Mason129741
Mercer129733
De Witt129322
Cumberland122518
Jasper111417
Menard10568
Marshall86715
Hamilton79615
Schuyler6835
Brown6756
Pulaski6737
Stark54623
Edwards53412
Henderson50714
Calhoun4852
Alexander45310
Scott4511
Gallatin4434
Putnam4273
Hardin35212
Pope2893
Out of IL20
Unassigned02261

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 672967

Reported Deaths: 12864
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion919731675
Lake49115903
Allen36653655
Hamilton32739400
St. Joseph30895518
Elkhart25755423
Vanderburgh21485386
Tippecanoe20448207
Johnson16621366
Porter16252283
Hendricks16076304
Clark12207183
Madison11894329
Vigo11786238
Monroe10538166
Delaware9984181
LaPorte9938202
Howard9211206
Kosciusko8652112
Bartholomew7575149
Hancock7540135
Warrick7501154
Floyd7303175
Wayne6699195
Grant6513162
Boone624894
Morgan6187130
Dubois5974112
Dearborn553972
Cass5532102
Marshall5509106
Henry545595
Noble517179
Jackson467767
Shelby467193
Lawrence4218116
Gibson411486
Harrison409766
Clinton400353
Montgomery397084
DeKalb390880
Miami362063
Knox358686
Huntington356978
Whitley356339
Steuben343457
Putnam339160
Wabash335877
Adams329350
Ripley328864
Jasper323344
White300654
Jefferson297876
Daviess286896
Fayette273758
Decatur273091
Greene264881
Wells264878
Posey263032
Scott253851
LaGrange244270
Clay243144
Randolph227677
Spencer222130
Jennings219845
Washington215628
Sullivan204541
Fountain203543
Starke190952
Owen186254
Fulton181938
Jay180128
Carroll177719
Perry175336
Orange171952
Rush166123
Vermillion162143
Franklin161135
Tipton152642
Parke140716
Pike128633
Blackford123128
Pulaski109144
Newton97533
Brown95340
Crawford93613
Benton92813
Martin80814
Warren76214
Switzerland7568
Union68410
Ohio54311
Unassigned0410