Bus drivers see 45 stop arm violations in 50 days

JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - It was a foggy commute Friday morning in Jasper County. Making it that much more difficult for school bus drivers like Roger Bierman.

Bierman says, "I see people not paying attention to the stop arms. When you've got your yellow lights on they just presume they can keep on going. So you sit there and try to wait till it's safe to put your reds on."

In the first few weeks of school, bus drivers in the county noticed an alarming trend. They reported 45 stop arm violations in just 50 days.

Transportation director Chris Parr says, "You get to going and you've got some place to go and you're in a hurry to get there and just not paying attention."

But school officials are paying attention. Buses are equipped with outside cameras. People violating the law face being ticketed.

Parr says, "This is probably the worst year we've ever had as far as starting the year out. You know forty-five stop arms in fifty days, that's a lot. Especially a little place like Jasper County."

Bierman says the solution is simple, "I would say if you see the yellows, just stop."