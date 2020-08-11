Schools are opening back up in Vermilion County but COVID-19 cases keep rising, here's the update

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) --During the months of July 26 through yesterday August 10, there were 39 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Vermillion County. This is the largest surge in a single week that Vermillion has had since COVID-19 first appeared.

Vermillion County Health Department Administrator Wendy Farley says this is due to more people getting tested. 1,417 cases have been tested so far. Farley urges people to strictly follow CDC guidelines to help stop the surge.

She says, ”especially with Vermillion County with the rise in numbers we need to be very cautious on keeping the spread as low as possible.”

The Vermillion County Health Department is also working closely with school superintendents in order to protect students going back to class this fall.

The health department did suggest pushing the school dates back by one week due to the rising case numbers vermillion saw within the last week.

North Vermillion school district pushed their start date back, but the South Vermillion school district went to school yesterday on August 10 as planned.

Farley says there is a risk in opening schools back up, but she is confident in the school’s new procedures to keep the children safe. She says, ”I feel that north vermillion and south vermillion school superintendents have went above and beyond, to make sure to the best of their ability that the school is safe .”

Farley did speak with the South Vermillion school superintendent this morning. She says that the superintendent said the first day of school went on without a problem.

Both school districts have taken precautions and are following CDC and state guidelines.

Farley also says she is very confident that residents of Vermillion County will do all that they can in order to stop the spread of this disease.