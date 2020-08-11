Clear
Schools are opening back up in Vermilion County but COVID-19 cases keep rising, here's the update

During the months of July 26 through yesterday August 10, there were 39 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Vermillion County. This is the largest surge in a single week that Vermillion has had since COVID-19 first appeared.

Posted: Aug 11, 2020 5:42 PM
Posted By: Brianna Shackelford

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) --During the months of July 26 through yesterday August 10, there were 39 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Vermillion County. This is the largest surge in a single week that Vermillion has had since COVID-19 first appeared.

Vermillion County Health Department Administrator Wendy Farley says this is due to more people getting tested. 1,417 cases have been tested so far. Farley urges people to strictly follow CDC guidelines to help stop the surge.

She says, ”especially with Vermillion County with the rise in numbers we need to be very cautious on keeping the spread as low as possible.”

The Vermillion County Health Department is also working closely with school superintendents in order to protect students going back to class this fall.

The health department did suggest pushing the school dates back by one week due to the rising case numbers vermillion saw within the last week.

North Vermillion school district pushed their start date back, but the South Vermillion school district went to school yesterday on August 10 as planned.

Farley says there is a risk in opening schools back up, but she is confident in the school’s new procedures to keep the children safe. She says, ”I feel that north vermillion and south vermillion school superintendents have went above and beyond, to make sure to the best of their ability that the school is safe .”

Farley did speak with the South Vermillion school superintendent this morning. She says that the superintendent said the first day of school went on without a problem.

Both school districts have taken precautions and are following CDC and state guidelines.

Farley also says she is very confident that residents of Vermillion County will do all that they can in order to stop the spread of this disease.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 196699

Reported Deaths: 7846
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1119484928
Lake12741446
DuPage12312520
Kane9803305
Will9315344
St. Clair4028161
Winnebago3784131
McHenry3218114
Madison263476
Kankakee178768
Rock Island175636
Champaign168619
Peoria163035
Kendall137923
Unassigned1358209
Sangamon127433
DeKalb93830
LaSalle78324
Boone76623
Jackson72219
McLean65515
Macon64123
Tazewell5918
Adams5425
Coles48720
Randolph4707
Clinton41117
Ogle4115
Williamson4096
Whiteside35917
Stephenson3306
Grundy3265
Union32423
Monroe31813
Knox3031
Jefferson29019
Morgan2686
Iroquois26511
Henry2481
Vermilion2362
Cass23111
Bureau2153
Franklin1910
Warren1910
Perry1841
Macoupin1813
Lee1731
Montgomery1697
Effingham1621
Marion1610
Woodford1523
McDonough14615
Christian1434
Saline1322
Jo Daviess1271
Douglas1222
Logan1220
Livingston1162
Jersey1152
Pulaski941
Clark832
Shelby801
Mercer764
Moultrie740
Johnson690
White690
Fayette673
Washington670
Piatt630
Bond623
Hancock621
Wayne621
Carroll594
Jasper597
Greene580
Cumberland573
Menard560
Mason530
Gallatin512
Lawrence500
Ford492
Massac400
Alexander370
Wabash350
Fulton340
De Witt330
Crawford290
Edgar290
Hamilton290
Marshall270
Clay230
Pike230
Scott210
Richland200
Edwards180
Hardin180
Schuyler180
Brown140
Henderson130
Putnam130
Calhoun100
Pope90
Stark70
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 74992

Reported Deaths: 3044
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion15963725
Lake7632275
Elkhart488385
Allen3937163
St. Joseph354682
Hamilton2803104
Vanderburgh199713
Hendricks1901108
Cass17969
Johnson1767118
Porter133839
Clark124447
Tippecanoe122111
Madison98765
LaPorte92130
Howard90565
Kosciusko86212
Bartholomew80147
Floyd79146
Marshall79022
Monroe75930
Delaware73852
Dubois70012
Noble68429
Boone68346
Hancock67038
Vigo66810
Jackson5885
Warrick58630
LaGrange55910
Shelby55827
Grant52830
Dearborn50828
Morgan48334
Clinton4403
Henry38520
Wayne37710
White37210
Montgomery35421
Lawrence35027
Harrison34123
Decatur33832
Putnam2908
Miami2742
Daviess27320
Scott26810
Greene25134
Jasper2452
Franklin24314
DeKalb2354
Gibson2284
Jennings22612
Steuben2113
Ripley2087
Carroll1932
Fayette1907
Perry18612
Starke1787
Posey1770
Orange17324
Wells1712
Wabash1703
Fulton1692
Jefferson1652
Knox1590
Whitley1546
Tipton14311
Washington1421
Spencer1363
Sullivan1341
Clay1245
Huntington1243
Randolph1234
Newton11810
Adams1022
Jay920
Owen911
Pulaski831
Rush804
Brown741
Fountain742
Blackford652
Ohio655
Benton620
Pike560
Vermillion550
Parke521
Switzerland520
Crawford450
Martin450
Union410
Warren231
Unassigned0206