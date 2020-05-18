School year wrapping up, VCSC to host item drop off

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- The school year is wrapping up in Vigo County and students are getting ready to turn in packets and school supplies.

Monday morning, the VCSC is hosting a drive-thru to collect your items.

Students are asked to drop off these items:

K-8 packets (please put name, teacher, and grade on the packets!)

High school assignments (per teacher instructions)

Textbooks

Library books

Musical instruments

Choir robes

Athletic equipment or uniforms

The drive will take place at all schools in the county. It will start at 9 a.m. and go until 3 p.m.

The pick-up will follow safety protocols.

During the collection, you'll see the staff wearing masks and keeping a safe distance.

News 10 reached out to Bill Riley, the director of communications for VCSC.

He says collecting the packets will give a better representation of what students have been doing while learning from home.

"Those are being graded for effort and participation. This is a pandemic, this is crisis learning and we just want to know that children were engaged," said Riley.

This will also give staff and students the chance to see familiar faces. Riley tells us while it will be exciting to see the students again, it's important to make safety a top priority.

"Staff members will be masked up, those touching things will be gloved up and we're going to keep this as safe as possible. It is going to be hard, I think though. Our teachers really miss our kids," said Riley.

If you're unable to make it today, flexible dates are available.

If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or feel sick, you are asked to not come out. Other arrangements can be made to collect those items.

Click here for more information.