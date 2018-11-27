Clear

School to provide free breakfast to students

North Daviess Community Schools will soon provide free breakfasts to students

Posted: Nov. 27, 2018 6:24 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The cafeteria at North Daviess elementary is a busy place at lunch. That's not quite the case for breakfast.

When asked if he's ever eaten breakfast at the school sixth grader Jack Murrie says,  "I think I did once back in kindergarten but other then that not usually."

His story is pretty common at North Daviess. That's a problem for educators.

Elementary principle Renee Judy explains, "Concentration you know the cognitive development. The cognitive responses. The kids do much better when they've had a nutritious breakfast."

Only about 20% of North Daviess students have breakfast. The school system wants to change that.

Cafeteria manager Tim Stoner explains, "The biggest reason we are doing this obviously is what it does for the kids in the classroom. So there's a huge impact breakfast has not only on academics but in the classroom in terms of how the kids act."

Breakfast will be provided free of charge. That includes students from kindergarten to 12th grade.

Judy says, "Tim called me and said 'are you sitting down?' He said 'hey I am looking at having a free breakfast.' I'm excited and he goes 'no, I mean for K-6 free breakfast.' he said. Actually, it was K-12."

Funding for the meals comes from refunds from the USDA. It means students will have the first meal of the day, for free, for the rest of the school year.

Murrie says, "Yeah, it'll be free. I mean I looked at the breakfast and it looks pretty good."

Judy says, "We're excited about the challenges that it also presents with extra staffing. Some extra logistics that we have to work through but that's small. That pales in comparison with the results that we should reap."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 12°
Robinson
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 10°
Indianapolis
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 10°
Rockville
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 12°
Casey
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 9°
Brazil
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 12°
Marshall
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 12°
Light Evening Snow
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Classic draw

Image

Hey Kevin - 11/27

Image

Giving Tuesday at the Woods

Image

Giving Tuesday at the Parke Vermillion Humane Society

Image

Shopping for Toys for Tots in Brazil

Image

Police search for burglary suspect

Image

The Wabash Valley - A great big snow globe

Image

Wabash Valley school offers free breakfast

Image

Is your car ready for cold weather?

Image

Hubert Kraemer enters guilty plea

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art