School to provide free breakfast to students

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The cafeteria at North Daviess elementary is a busy place at lunch. That's not quite the case for breakfast.

When asked if he's ever eaten breakfast at the school sixth grader Jack Murrie says, "I think I did once back in kindergarten but other then that not usually."

His story is pretty common at North Daviess. That's a problem for educators.

Elementary principle Renee Judy explains, "Concentration you know the cognitive development. The cognitive responses. The kids do much better when they've had a nutritious breakfast."

Only about 20% of North Daviess students have breakfast. The school system wants to change that.

Cafeteria manager Tim Stoner explains, "The biggest reason we are doing this obviously is what it does for the kids in the classroom. So there's a huge impact breakfast has not only on academics but in the classroom in terms of how the kids act."

Breakfast will be provided free of charge. That includes students from kindergarten to 12th grade.

Judy says, "Tim called me and said 'are you sitting down?' He said 'hey I am looking at having a free breakfast.' I'm excited and he goes 'no, I mean for K-6 free breakfast.' he said. Actually, it was K-12."

Funding for the meals comes from refunds from the USDA. It means students will have the first meal of the day, for free, for the rest of the school year.

Murrie says, "Yeah, it'll be free. I mean I looked at the breakfast and it looks pretty good."

Judy says, "We're excited about the challenges that it also presents with extra staffing. Some extra logistics that we have to work through but that's small. That pales in comparison with the results that we should reap."