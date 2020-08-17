School starts in Vigo County on Tuesday - here's what you need to know

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Students in Vigo County will start the new school year on Tuesday.

Vigo County is returning to a split schedule by last name.

Students with the last names starting with A through K will be in school buildings on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, students with L through Z will be in school buildings.

They will alternate days through September 4.

Remote learning will happen when students are not in their physical classrooms. On in-person days, there will be teacher-led activities and new material. On remote learning days, students will practice these skills at home.

Masks are required. If your student is sick...keep them home from school.

The school corporation will announce plans for what happens after Labor Day in the coming weeks.