School receives money to support career & college preparedness

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) – North Knox Junior Senior High School is receiving money to support college and career readiness for students.

The State Higher Education Commission awarded a total of $80,000 to 13 schools and organizations who are winners of the 2019 School and Community Partnership Grant. It’s intended to bring employers, schools, and community groups together to develop plans for skills training beyond high school.

School and Community Partnership Grant recipients:

• Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana

• Elevate Indy

• Indiana Latino Institute

• EmployIndy (Indy Achieves)

• Indiana University – Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI)

• Knox Community Schools (Starke County)

• Latino Education Group (CEC)

• North Knox Junior Senior High School

• Northeastern Wayne Schools

• Opening College Opportunities, Inc.

• Project Leadership (Delaware County)

• Project Leadership (Grant County)

• Purdue Polytechnic Institute – Anderson

The grant focuses on three main points; The School and Community Partnership Grant is designed to support collaborative efforts focused on three main college and career readiness priorities: 21st Century Scholar, Family Engagement Programming, and College/Postsecondary Professional Development.

“We are pleased by the dedication of community organizations across the state to college and career readiness priorities – such as the 21st Century Scholars program – all with the goal of equipping more Hoosiers with education and training beyond high school,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers. “We look forward to seeing impact of each organization’s efforts in the community.”