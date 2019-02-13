Clear

School plans to re-structure to better serve families

A photo showing the current Rural Community Academy building. (WTHI Photo, Tony Kassissieh)

The school sent out a survey to families to see how it could better serve them.

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A local charter school is looking to change its layout to attract and keep families. We're talking about Rural Community Academy in Sullivan.

School leaders thought families wanted to focus on K-6 education. But, the survey revealed parents want to keep 7th and 8th grades.
Now, leaders say the plan is to create a new space for those grades, which opens up room to also offer pre-school.

School leader and C.O.O. Derek Grant says, "Our task now is how to do it right. To do it the best way for students so that they're getting the best education they can possibly get, and we don't want to do it if we can't."

Grant says one idea in its early stages is using the Turman Township Community Center to house upper-level grades. He says it's a goal to get middle school its own campus and to start pre-school by 2020.

Grant adds that the school is also looking into the possibility of adding after school care.

