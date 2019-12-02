Clear

School officer shoots armed Wisconsin student in classroom

A school resource officer on Monday shot an armed 17-year-old at a high school classroom in Waukesha, Wisconsin, a Milwaukee suburb, police said.

Posted: Dec 2, 2019 2:15 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- A school resource officer on Monday shot an armed 17-year-old at a high school classroom in Waukesha, Wisconsin, a Milwaukee suburb, police said.

The suspect is in stable condition, Waukesha Police Chief Russell Jack told reporters. There we no other injuries in the incident at Waukesha South High School.

The officer had rushed to a classroom after a student saw a classmate with a handgun, authorities said.

Other officers responded and attempted to start a dialogue with the suspect, Jack said. When the suspect refused to remove his hands from his pockets and ignored the officers, the suspect removed the gun from his waistband and pointed it at the officers, he said.

The resource officer fired, striking the suspect. Medical attention was administered, students were evacuated and the school was placed on lockdown, Jack said.

A firearm was recovered from the scene.

School district Superintendent Todd Gray said, "This is a superintendent's worst nightmare," during a news conference.

This is a developing story. Please return for updates

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Cold and breezy to start the week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local organization selling Christmas trees, money going to helping kids

Image

Local correctional officer arrested

Image

Porch pirates back for the holidays: How to avoid theft and keep your packages safe

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold. High: 36°

Image

Deming Park Christmas

Image

Illinois man arrested after chase in stolen truck

Image

Cyber Monday Scammers

Image

Southwestern Indiana Conference Basketball kicks off

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans