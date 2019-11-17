Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

School of Music Ensemble Series performs at Indiana State University

The School of Music Ensemble Series presented the Masterworks Chorale Sunday afternoon. The 55 member group performed the "Mass in G Major" and "Gloria."

Posted: Nov 17, 2019 9:18 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Another musical opportunity for folks to enjoy this weekend was at Indiana State University.

The School of Music Ensemble Series presented the Masterworks Chorale Sunday afternoon.

The 55 member group performed the "Mass in G Major" and "Gloria."

The performance was held in the Tilson Auditorium.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Brazil
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 35°
Scattered rain with mostly cloudy conditions
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Masterworks Chorale Series

Image

Brazil Concert Band

Image

Vigil held for boy hit and killed in accident

Image

Homeless in the cold

Image

Operation Vanguard looks to become non-profit

Image

Annual Christmas Walk is growing at Pioneer Village

Image

Why Make Waves group plans fundraiser

Image

Death Penalty Resistance forum planned

Image

Utility Scam Awareness Week

Image

Home improvement scam

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook