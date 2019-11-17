School of Music Ensemble Series performs at Indiana State University

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Another musical opportunity for folks to enjoy this weekend was at Indiana State University.
The School of Music Ensemble Series presented the Masterworks Chorale Sunday afternoon.
The 55 member group performed the "Mass in G Major" and "Gloria."
The performance was held in the Tilson Auditorium.
