FARMERSBURG, Ind, (WTHI) - The halls were quiet and somber as classes started back up Thursday at North Central High School. That’s as less than six days earlier three students died in a car accident.
School Principal Monty Kirk says it's been a day and an even the school has been trying to prepare for.
"The next couple days are going to be difficult. We got a lot of grieving student’s teachers and community members. Trying to game plan to reach everybody's needs," said Kirk.
Instead of starting where classes left off many classes used the time to mourn and seek counseling. One of the main counselors being Ryan Gilman who works at the school.
"My goal is to just be there for whoever that needs it. Whether it's a staff member, a kid. We got a lot of kids that are grieving," said Gilman.
North Central only has one school counselor. So, counselors from the Hamilton Center and other local schools stepped in to help.
"Just a lot of extra hands to do and just looking for signs and seeing how we can come around kids and help them," said Gilman.
It's a pain that will not be healed overnight, but the school is thankful for all of the community support in this difficult time.
"It’s been impressive, unfortunately, I’m a little sad it takes something like this for everyone to work together but we're happy to have the help and we appreciate everyone concern," said Kirk.
Kegan Ennen’s visitation will be 4 PM to 8 PM with the funeral being Friday at the Holmes Memorial Chapel at 11 AM.
Thomas Jarosack and Tyson Boyll visitation will be Friday 5 PM to 7 PM at the North Central High School with services to follow.
Related Content
- School mourns loss of classmates six days after fatal accident
- Daviess County still mourning lives lost in multiple fatal accidents
- Town of Marshall mourning the loss of an officer
- Law enforcement mourning the loss of Michael and Darla Eslinger
- RHIT community mourns the loss of "Mr. Rose-Hulman"
- Sullivan community mourns loss of Officer Rob Pitts
- Clinton Police mourns the loss of retired K9 officer
- Grief counselors offered at Terre Haute South after loss of classmate
- Sheriff: fatally wounded deputy's loss will be felt forever
- Police release names in fatal accident in Washington, Indiana