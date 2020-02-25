Clear

School leaders to approve 5 year strategic plan and introduce new online tool

Posted: Feb 25, 2020 8:54 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Vigo County school leaders are trying to build up student success in the new year.

Monday night, the board met to approve three topics. They also dove deeper into a discussion regarding the sex education curriculum. 

Board members voted to approve the strategic plan for 2025. We told you before, leaders are calling it "our community collaborating for our children."

For many parents at home.. you may be asking: What is this plan? How does it impact my child?

In short, the focus is to take advantage of technology, engage with the community, create college pathways, become more financially responsible, and update the school's facilities.

Superintendent Dr. Rob Haworth tells us with this plan in place, he's looking forward to the future of education for Vigo County.

"I'm excited about where our building plans will take us and not just the high school project but other projects that we're hoping will be apart of that 8-year facility study. So in terms of what we look like right now, I think we will look a lot different in 2025."

Technology use was also a big talker at Monday's meeting. Board members introduced the online tool, Canvas to the community. 

It will serve as the corporation's new online learning management system. 

Haworth believes that by adopting this new tool, it will help those students soar beyond the classroom.

"Our children when they walk out of here... grab a diploma and walk across the stage to have a technology-rich environment so that when they step into whatever is next for them, they'll be ready."

Teachers will spend roughly a year with the tool before introducing it to the students.

