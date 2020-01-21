School leaders hold students at dismissal for a short time due to police activity

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County school officials held students at dismissal due to nearby police activity on Tuesday afternoon.
Bill Riley, a representative from the school corporation told News 10 they held students at Consolidated Elementary School in West Terre Haute.
Students were able to leave the school just after 3:00.
We've reached out to Sheriff John Plasse for more information on the police activity. He told us it was so police could execute a search and arrest warrant at a home on 3627 West Woodland Drive.
Plasse said they've arrested that suspect.
We are still working to learn details about that arrest.
