School leaders hold students at dismissal for a short time due to police activity

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County school officials held students at dismissal due to nearby police activity on Tuesday afternoon.

Bill Riley, a representative from the school corporation told News 10 they held students at Consolidated Elementary School in West Terre Haute.

Students were able to leave the school just after 3:00.

We've reached out to Sheriff John Plasse for more information on the police activity. He told us it was so police could execute a search and arrest warrant at a home on 3627 West Woodland Drive.

Plasse said they've arrested that suspect.

We are still working to learn details about that arrest.