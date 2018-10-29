Clear
School leaders hold next round of 'community conversations'

You had another opportunity to share your concerns with the Vigo County School Corporation.

Posted: Oct. 29, 2018 10:45 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You had another opportunity to share your concerns with the Vigo County School Corporation.

School corporation leaders held another round of community conversations on Monday night.

Upcoming Meetings

Nov. 6 (Ouabache (Wabash) Elementary, Riley Elementary and Rio Grande Elementary)

Nov. 13 (Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and West Vigo High)

Nov. 15 (Otter Creek Middle School, Honey Creek Middle, Sarah Scott Middle and Woodrow Wilson Middle)

News 10 stopped by the meeting at Meadows Elementary School.

That's where we spoke with Dr. Tom Balitewicz.

He said it's important for the community to have input in plans for the corporation.

"We want to gather as much information, has as much input from the stakeholders as we can," Dr. Balitewicz said.

Leaders are specifically looking for input on the corporation's strategic plan.

