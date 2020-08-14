School districts trying to prepare for all scenarios

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- As schools begin to open their buildings again districts know they must plan for anything.

"Right now, we're looking at our 14-day A-B schedule. Which is in-person plus at-home learning," Karen Goeller with Vigo County School Corporation said. "But we're also preparing for remote learning should we need to move to a different kind of schedule in the future."

The Corporation is providing students in grades 3 through 12 with a chrome book. That's to help with remote learning in the A-B schedule and to be useful if they have to stop in-person learning.

The district also realizes that not everyone has access to an internet connection.

"We're looking at what kinds of restaurants, non for profits, public entities have connectivity that our families can access," Goeller said.

The district said you can also sit in the parking lot of any school and use the internet connection there. They said you should only have to be online to upload or download work. That means you shouldn't have to spend hours at a spot where you need an internet connection.

"With a chrome book, you can do a lot of work offline and work several hours offline. Then go to a hotspot and upload all of that work in a relatively short period of time," she said.

Goeller said the district is also planning on helping with an internet connection if they have to go back to all remote learning. She said they are planning on putting an internet hotspot on about 5 different busses and parking them around the county. That way, you only have to get close to a bus to get that connection.

The district said they don't want learning to happen only through the Chromebooks.

"We don't want a student in front of a device all day. But we want them in front of a device part of the day," she said. "So, we want to have a nice mix of activities to keep students growing."

To learn more about remote learning or connectivity across Vigo County you can visit the corporation website, here.