School designs app to help fight health check-in process for COVID-19

JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - School began just a few weeks ago for Jasper County students. But early on school leaders knew there was a need to make the health check-in process easier.

Aaron Kurtz with Jasper County schools says, "Our talks with our admin team and our district re-opening team the idea was thrown out there, 'what if we had an app that the parents could download to be able to do that?'"

Jasper county went to Ewebdzine, a company that designs websites, with their idea. Together they came up with Schoolwize.

Brent Emmerich with Ewebdzine explains, "Aaron and I both have kids in school and we know as well as anybody else how busy the morning is with getting your kids ready for school. The last thing we wanted to do for them was add another thing on their list of things they have got to get ready."

That meant the app had to be simple.

A student or parent will open the app. There they will be asked a few questions about the student's symptoms. They will also enter the student's temperature. The student is then cleared or asked to stay home.

Kurtz says, "Our admin team and our school nurses can see kind of at a glance whose checked in for the day. If anyone has checked in showing symptoms they can see that pretty easily. If students have not checked in for the day they can also see that and kind of follow up on that."

A simple process to help simplify the challenging school year.

Kurtz says, "Kind of working out the bugs you know it's always when you start something new there are a few hiccups. But by and large, it's worked out very well."