School corporations are working to keep kids safe during active flu season

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The country's top doctors say this year's flu season is on track to be among the deadliest in recent history.

Nationwide - at least 29 people have died so far.

That has Wabash Valley school corporations working hard to be proactive to prevent the spread of the virus.

We spoke with Bill Riley from the Vigo County School Corporation. He told us they have not seen a huge uptick in the number of school absences or illnesses.

Teachers are working to educate elementary students on how to properly cough and sneeze to prevent the spread of illness.

Janitorial staff sanitizes surfaces in the schools on a regular basis. The nursing staff works directly with the county - keeping an eye on health trends within schools.

"Our nursing staff gets involved. We'll work with the county health department as well but we monitor those absences and illnesses especially during the season so we can...so we can take action if need be," Riley said.

He said the best way to prevent spread in schools - keep your children home if they are sick.