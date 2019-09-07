School corporation wins $10k grant for renewable energy education

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) -- A Wabash Valley school corporation plans to use grant money for an educational solar energy system.
The Southwest School Corporation is the winner of a $10,000 grant. The district accepted the check at the Sullivan High School football game Friday night.
It won the money for the America's Farmers Grow Rural Education program.
The money will be used to teach students about renewable energy at the Agriculture Education Center. The center is west of Sullivan Middle School.
Local farmers nominated the school for the grant.
