Clear

School corporation wins $10k grant for renewable energy education

A Wabash Valley school corporation plans to use grant money for an educational solar energy system.

Posted: Sep 7, 2019 10:35 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) -- A Wabash Valley school corporation plans to use grant money for an educational solar energy system.

The Southwest School Corporation is the winner of a $10,000 grant. The district accepted the check at the Sullivan High School football game Friday night.

It won the money for the America's Farmers Grow Rural Education program.

The money will be used to teach students about renewable energy at the Agriculture Education Center. The center is west of Sullivan Middle School.

Local farmers nominated the school for the grant.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Robinson
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Casey
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 62°
Brazil
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Marshall
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
A very nice weekend!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

TERRE HAUTE SAVINGS BANK STATE PREVIEW INVITE

Image

ROSE VS MOUNT UNION

Image

ISU VS DAYTON FOOTBALL

Image

Money collected for P.S. We Love You fund

Image

First and Goal exhibit

Image

Lane closures on S.R. 154 in Sullivan County

Image

Indiana American Water to flush mains in Terre Haute

Image

School corporation wins $10k grant for renewable energy education

Image

Tox Away Day

Image

Pride Terradise

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen