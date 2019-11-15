School corporation still trying to figure out what caused health concerns at West Vigo Elementary

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation is still investigating what caused health concerns at West Vigo Elementary School on Thursday.

Students attended Consolidated Elementary on Friday as a precaution.

On Thursday - around 10 students at West Vigo Elementary reported coughing and eye irritation.

As a precaution, school officials decided to keep students out of the building.

School officials told us West Vigo students are staying on track with their learning.

All of the Vigo County schools follow a similar curriculum.

"West Vigo teachers may not have all of their materials, they may not have all of their lesson plans, they're able to walk into the school, maybe team-teach with a Consolidated teacher, and make sure kids have a good educational day," Bill Riley, with the school corporation said.

There will be more testing at West Vigo Elementary over the weekend.