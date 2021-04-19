Vigo County School Corporation awarded $30 million from stimulus money

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Hoosier public schools learned Monday how much money they'll get from the American Rescue Plan.

The Indiana Department of Education announced the allocations. Nearly $1.8 billion will be distributed.

The Vigo County School Corporation has been awarded more than $30 million. This is part of the third round of funding to help schools through unprecedented times.

Vigo County School Corporation Director of Communications Bill Riley says, "We kind of find out alongside everybody else when this happens, as has kind of happened throughout COVID, so it will take some really thoughtful planning on the part of our school board and our administration to decide how to best use these funds."

Schools must use at least 20% of the money to support children in making up for the lost instructional time.

Riley says, "We're really excited for more funds, to not just address learning loss, but help us think in an innovative way about the sustainability of our school corporation."

Many other Wabash Valley districts are also getting money. You can find the full list here.