Indiana school cancels classes after knife incident with 2 students

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A high school in Indianapolis sent students home Wednesday after two were involved in a morning “altercation involving a knife,” officials said.

Few details were immediately released. Medical care was being provided, according to the Metropolitan School District of Washington Township.

The incident occurred at North Central High School.

“Two students were involved in an altercation involving a knife,” the district said, adding that it was an “unfortunate event.”

“The student involved has been apprehended, medical attention is being provided and the school building is secure,” the district said.