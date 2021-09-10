'...there could be some delays.' Here's what the school corporation says about the possibly school bus delay for Vigo County kids

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - If you have noticed your kids getting off the bus late after school, you are not alone.

The Vigo County School Corporation says a bus driver shortage is to blame for longer route times.

That shortage is not only happening here at Vigo County Schools, it is happening nationwide.

Bill Riley is the director of communications at Vigo County School Corporation.

He says this is a problem that has carried over from last year.

Riley says they are training a handful of new drivers, but for the time being, he says if a driver is off work, it can cause other drivers to have to run double routes.

This is what would cause students to be late off the bus.

Riley says even though there are delays, he wants to ease the concerns of parents.

"We're still gonna get every student to and from school, but we're wanting to communicate with parents to let them know that there could be some delays," said Riley.

Riley says if you would like to become a bus driver, they are making a big push to hire.

If you would like to apply, click here.