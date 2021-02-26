School bus stop arm Bill passed by State Senate

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- It's unfortunately a common sight for school bus drivers.

"It's heartbreaking because they're willing to take a chance to hurt someone," Trini Barnes, a school bus driver for Vigo County School Corporation said.

Drivers ignoring school bus passing laws and driving through the stop arms. At a time when bus drivers, like Barnes, are just trying to get your kids safely to and from school.

"My number one job is safety and if everyone else can understand the safety of driving a child and getting a child to and from school that's the number one thing," she said. "We're driving the future safely."

Now, state legislation is looking to toughen penalties for anyone who doesn't stop The measure would allow police to send a citation to the registered owner of a vehicle who illegally passes a stopped school bus without an officer directly witnessing the violation.

Current law requires a law enforcement officer to identify the driver of the vehicle and recommend that person be charged.

But, under this plan, violations could instead be captured by stop-arm cameras on school buses. Something Barnes said is a long time coming.

"I just hope that all the drivers in the state of Indiana, that you would look at a school bus as if your child was on that school bus, as if your child was getting off and on that school bus. That you would want to protect that student as much as I want to protect that student," she said.

Barnes said not all VCSC busses have stop arm cameras, but she does believe and hope the corporation is working hard to get them.

Right now, the bill has passed the state Senate. There is no word yet on when it will go to the House.