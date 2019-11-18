School building to reopen this week, some classrooms remain off limits as mold is handled

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The West Vigo Elementary School building will reopen to students and staff on Wednesday, but some classrooms impacted by mold will remain off limits.

Vigo County School Corporation Communications Director, Bill Riley, says crews are continuing to deal with the mold issue at the school. He says the entire school was tested and the issue is isolated to three rooms, which tested 'slightly out of above the industry standard' for aspergillus/penicillium.

The rooms that tested positive are receiving new flooring, new ceiling tiles, new point, and new air filters. The school corporation also rented air scrubbers to clean and circulate the air.

In a release late last Friday, the school corporation noted, "The SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry notes that all air indoors and outdoors contains fungal spores, and that aspergillus/penicillium is not the same as stachybotrys chartarum, the black mold that has most been associated with the toxic effects of fungal exposure."

School officials are looking into the possible source of the mold. There will be more testing before allowing students back in the affected classrooms. Another week or two may pass before that can happen.

A handful of students and staff reported coughing and eye irritation last Thursday afternoon, prompting an evacuation. As a precaution, students were sent to Consolidated Elementary on Friday, and again on Monday. Tuesday, Vigo County schools are not in session as educators attend the 'Red for Ed Action Day' in Indianapolis.