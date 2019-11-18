Clear

School building to reopen this week, some classrooms remain off limits as mold is handled

Mold remediation is underway at a local elementary school as students and staff prepare to return to the building.

Posted: Nov 18, 2019 6:12 PM
Updated: Nov 18, 2019 7:26 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The West Vigo Elementary School building will reopen to students and staff on Wednesday, but some classrooms impacted by mold will remain off limits.

Vigo County School Corporation Communications Director, Bill Riley, says crews are continuing to deal with the mold issue at the school. He says the entire school was tested and the issue is isolated to three rooms, which tested 'slightly out of above the industry standard' for aspergillus/penicillium.

The rooms that tested positive are receiving new flooring, new ceiling tiles, new point, and new air filters. The school corporation also rented air scrubbers to clean and circulate the air. 

In a release late last Friday, the school corporation noted, "The SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry notes that all air indoors and outdoors contains fungal spores, and that aspergillus/penicillium is not the same as stachybotrys chartarum, the black mold that has most been associated with the toxic effects of fungal exposure."

School officials are looking into the possible source of the mold. There will be more testing before allowing students back in the affected classrooms. Another week or two may pass before that can happen.

A handful of students and staff reported coughing and eye irritation last Thursday afternoon, prompting an evacuation. As a precaution, students were sent to Consolidated Elementary on Friday, and again on Monday. Tuesday, Vigo County schools are not in session as educators attend the 'Red for Ed Action Day' in Indianapolis. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Brazil
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Drizzle & Light Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Appreciation luncheon for election workers

Image

Hamilton Center looks to future of opioid treatment programs with check presentation

Image

School building to reopen this week, some classrooms remain off limits as mold is handled

Image

Hey Kevin Nov 18

Image

Therapy dog comes to Oblong schools

Image

Sullivan Middle School students learn CPR

Image

School building to reopen this week, some classrooms remain off limits as mold is handled

Image

Pascal Makes a Difference

Image

Monday Night: Cloudy, sprinkles possible. Low: 35

Image

'You never get it out of your mind,' father speaks out on 31st anniversary of his daughter's murder

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook