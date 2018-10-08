Clear
VCSC 'moving forward' following termination of Danny Tanoos

The Vigo County School Board has voted to unanimously terminate former school superintendent Danny Tanoos' contract with the school corporation.

Oct. 8, 2018
Updated: Oct. 8, 2018 10:41 PM
Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Board has voted to unanimously terminate former school superintendent Danny Tanoos' contract with the school corporation.

It happened at tonight's meeting. 

What are Garrity Rights?


Garrity Rights protect public employees from being compelled to incriminate themselves during investigatory interviews conducted by their employers.  This protection stems from the Fifth Amendment to the United States Constitution, which declares that the government cannot compel a person to be a witness against him/herself.   

 

Source

In a prepared statement, current Superintendent Dr. Robert Haworth said Tanoos declined a 'Garrity Review' making his termination immediate.

WHAT IS INSIDE DANNY TANOOS' SCHOOL CORPORATION CONTRACT?

Tanoos faces three felony counts of bribery. 

Haworth said the school corporation's focus is to move forward.

"I've been asked several times about building trust," he said, "and I will continue to say that we've got to build trust each and every day."

One way includes looking at how the school corporation does business. 

School board members agreed to publicly revisit district policies for Purchasing Authority, Whistleblower Protection, Conflict of Interest, Gifts to Employees and School Board Members and Bidding and Quotation Requirements.

"We have to have policies in place that will ensure our community that we are being good stewards of all resources," said Haworth.

Revisiting policies could possibly include help from the outside. Board members also agreed to hear a presentation from Neola, Inc. in November.

"Let's hear the presentation before we adopt them," he said, "See if they're really a good fit for us."

Haworth, who was worked with the Neola group before, said they specialize in helping create board policy for school districts. 

"It's really the collaboration with several school corporations in what they're dealing with is what helps that become effective," he said, "'For example, they'll provide a series of templates of which a school board would build their policy upon, making suggestions as to what should be in that policy and why they bring those suggestions forward."

As part of creating change, leaders are also looking to include you in the process. Haworth said several community meetings will be held in October and November to discuss issues and the future of the school district. 

"These first wave of community meetings will take place in our schools," he said, "What's important is to show up, to share, to provide insight. My greatest fear is that you have community meetings and no one shows, that happens, we're trying to create a strategic plan in the dark. We don't know their attitudes, the things that the community wants from their school corporation."

Meetings start at 6:30 p.m. at each location. Officials say if you're unable to make the area closest to you or where your child attends school, you can attend any of the available sites.

Oct. 18 (Deming Elementary, Davis Park Elementary and Dixie Bee Elementary)

Oct. 23 (DeVaney Elementary, Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary and Farrington Grove Elementary)

Oct. 25 (Fayette Elementary, Ben Franklin Elementary and Fuqua Elementary)

Oct. 29 (Hoosier Prairie Elementary, Lost Creek Elementary and Meadows Elementary)

Nov. 6 (Ouabache (Wabash) Elementary, Riley Elementary and Rio Grande Elementary)

Nov. 13 (Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and West Vigo High)

Nov. 15 (Otter Creek Middle School, Honey Creek Middle, Sarah Scott Middle and Woodrow Wilson Middle)

