VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Friday morning, members of the Vigo County School Corporation held a special meeting.
News 10 was at that meeting.
During the meeting, a tentative collective bargaining agreement was approved. The agreement would increase teacher salary from $35,000 to $38,000.
The minimum starting salary for teachers with at least a master's degree will be $40,000. The minimum starting salary for teachers with a doctorate will be $46,500.
Communication Director, Bill Riley, explains that this was made possible through community support.
"These raises were made possible by the community. All of this funding comes directly from the referendum," Riley said.
State funding normally funds teacher pay, however, this increase comes from the 2020 operational referendum funds.
"We are really happy that the community stepped up to recognize that our teachers are worth more," Riley shared.
Pay increases will begin on January 1, 2020.
Related Content
- School board to approve teacher salary increase
- Illinois Senate votes to raise teacher salaries
- Lawmakers pass bill on teacher minimum salary
- Teacher Salaries a Problem in Indiana
- Vigo County School Board approves raises for returning teachers
- 'You don't get into teaching for the money' One teachers thoughts on a bill to increase teacher salary
- Rauner vetoes bill raising Illinois minimum teacher salaries
- Casey-Westfield board approves new school resource officer
- Clay County school board approves new track and football turf
- Illinois school board group won’t support arming teachers