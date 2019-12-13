Clear

School board to approve teacher salary increase

Friday morning, members of the Vigo County School Corporation held a special meeting to approve a tentative collective bargaining agreement.

Posted: Dec 13, 2019 8:29 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Friday morning, members of the Vigo County School Corporation held a special meeting.

News 10 was at that meeting.

During the meeting, a tentative collective bargaining agreement was approved. The agreement would increase teacher salary from $35,000 to $38,000. 

The minimum starting salary for teachers with at least a master's degree will be $40,000. The minimum starting salary for teachers with a doctorate will be $46,500.

Communication Director, Bill Riley, explains that this was made possible through community support. 

"These raises were made possible by the community. All of this funding comes directly from the referendum," Riley said.

State funding normally funds teacher pay, however, this increase comes from the 2020 operational referendum funds.

"We are really happy that the community stepped up to recognize that our teachers are worth more," Riley shared.

Pay increases will begin on January 1, 2020.

