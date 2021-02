VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Board has approved a plan that will allow middle and high school students to move to in-person learning for four-day per week.

Under this new plan, Monday will remain remote learning.

The change happens for Vigo County middle school students on Tuesday, March 2, and high school students on Tuesday, March 9.

