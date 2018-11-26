Clear

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

The Robinson, Illinois school board is changing direction when it comes to the unit's transportation facility.

Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 6:40 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - The Robinson, Illinois school board is changing direction when it comes to the unit's transportation facility.

News 10 has been following the district's efforts to find a new place for a transportation and maintenance facility. The current bus barn is located along South Jackson Street.

Originally, the board hoped to build a completely new facility behind Robinson High School but it would have cost around two million dollars.

Now the district is in the process of buying another property for less money.

Superintendent Josh Quick tells News 10 the new location is at 1301 West Main Street. The cost for the 4.71 acre property is $1,284,000. Quick says it will cost the district another thirty thousand dollars to make needed changes to the property.

Quick says he hopes to make the transition soon and have everything ready for next school year.

Superintendent Quick says the new location is “slightly” closer than the current site. He says he liked the idea of having the new facility on school grounds but going with the Main Street allows for significant cost savings so it was a fair tradeoff.

