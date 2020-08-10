School board approves change to reopen plan

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- More and more schools continue to head back to the classroom, and Vigo County School Corporations' first day is quickly approaching.

"It's a tough situation. I can't think of any time in my 20 years in a central office where it has been any tougher," Rob Haworth, Superintendent for Vigo County School's said.

The district has been working with the Vigo County Health Department, Indiana State Teachers Association of Terre Haute and community members to figure out the best plan for the school.

They came up with multiple options. Including online learning, in-person learning, and even a hybrid option for some. But their plans continue to evolve as they continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday night, the board approved the most recent change.

"Hopefully, this would be a model that would allow us to continue face-to-face."

The plan is to split up K through 12 students in 2 groups. Students whose last names begin with the letters A through K will go in the "A" group.

Those with names L through Z go in the "B" group. Both groups will alternate days at school.

Remote learning will happen when students aren't in the building.

"Ultimately the goal is to get back to face-to-face instruction," Haworth said. "11,000 people, when we laid out all of our options, out of 14,000, chose face-to-face instruction."

Superintendent Haworth said the school is looking to help families who may have students with different last names.

For example, if you have one student with the last name that starts with C, and another whose last name starts like W, they want to make sure you are not on alternating days with your students.

He said they are also looking at different options for elementary schools. They want to make sure students are split up evenly. They do not want to have 19 students in class one day, and 3 students in class the next.

They will continue this plan through September 4th.

The district is set to go back to school on August 18th.