School approves plans for renovations

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Thursday morning school officials met with prospective construction managers. It's all part of the process of new renovations at Richland County High School.

Assistant superintendent Chris Simpson says, "Tonight at our board meeting hopefully the board will make a decision as to what firm to go with. And then we'll start negotiating with that firm to see if we can come to an agreement on a contract to serve as construction manager for this project."

Whoever ends up working on the project will have new plans to work with.

Simpson says, "A new entryway that is going to have administrative offices as well. We think, again, one of our priority areas was safety and security."

Plans for the renovations are in two phases. The first phase of renovations will cost fourteen million dollars.

Simpson says, "A really important aspect too is a cafeteria and commons area that will serve as the hub and connection throughout the school. Because currently, our cafeteria is in the basement difficult to access."

Plans relocate the school's auditorium and build a new auxiliary gym. Officials hope to make better use of the room that they have.

Simpson says, "We're able to actually reduce the space that we have to operate. But in terms of efficiency and being able to have additional space for instruction, it's actually gone up. So it's a really good design from that standpoint too."

School officials held meetings for the project this year. Community members were invited to give their opinion on what should be done. Many of those ideas now sit within the school's plans.

Simpson says, "Sometimes you're really close to things and you really don't see it for what it is. So we began to engage the community we were able to find better ideas."