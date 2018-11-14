School accountability grades released, here's how you can find out how your school scored

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - New school accountability grades were released...and Hoosier schools are improving.

On Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Education released the 2017-2018 school accountability grades.

Nearly 22 percent of schools improved in one or more letter grades.

Overall, close to 64 percent of schools received an A or B.

Federal accountability grades have also been released.

Roughly 67-percent of public schools received the same letter grade for both state and federal accountability systems.

To see the grades, click here.