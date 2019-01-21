School Choice Options In Illinois and Indiana

There are a variety of school choice options available for many of the 3 million children living in Illinois and Indiana. Families in Illinoisand Indiana can choose from traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, and homeschooling. Download the interactive state guide.
