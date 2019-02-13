School Board meets Thursday to discuss New synthetic turf at Northview High School

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) – A local school corporation is set to move forward on a project that's been controversial. The Clay Community School Board meets Thursday evening.

New synthetic turf at Northview High School is on the agenda. Board members will consider starting the advertising process for project bids.

They expect the project to cost about one million dollars.

The board previously voted to use rainy day funds to cover the cost.

There had been concern that the current field is in need of major repair.