Scholarships now open for high school seniors

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Scholarships are now open for high school seniors looking to further their education.

Applications are open now for the scholarships at Ivy Tech in Terre Haute.

There are multiple scholarships students have the opportunity to apply for.

They are the Chancellor’s Award Scholarship, Academic/Technical Honors Scholarship, Laptop Scholarships, and the Thrive On! Scholarship.

These scholarships can be used for the fall 20-22 semester.

You can apply for the scholarships on Ivy Tech's Website.