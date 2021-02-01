Scholarships available for Wabash Valley students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Union Health Foundation is offering 28 Wabash Valley students, scholarships going into the 2021 and 2022 academic year.

The organization is looking to award $35,000 for the upcoming academic year.

This is the first year that you can apply online.

Apply here: www.unionhealthfoundation.org/scholarships

The online portal provides the added convenience of saving and modifying the application prior to submission and inviting references via email.

Please check the website for a complete listing of available scholarships and eligibility criteria. The deadline for submission is Friday, March 19, 2021.

“We are incredibly thankful to our donors, who have made it possible for the Foundation to invest in the education of our future leaders,” said Executive Director Joel Harbaugh. “Many of these students are pursuing careers in healthcare and will end up serving patients right here in the Wabash Valley.”

Since 1985, Union Health Foundation has awarded over $758,000 to 649 area students seeking careers in nursing, physical therapy, respiratory therapy, medical research, pharmacy, and athletic training as well as other academic majors.