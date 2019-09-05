Clear

Scholarships available for Indiana students interested in becoming teachers

A scholarship is now open for Hoosiers interested in becoming teachers.

Posted: Sep 5, 2019 6:52 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A scholarship is now open for Hoosiers interested in becoming teachers.

Interested students can apply for up to $30,000 in financial aid.

That amounts to about $7,500 a year for college.

It will be awarded to 200 students across the state.

It's a competitive process based on academic achievement, teacher nominations, and interviews.

The deadline is November 30.

You can apply online here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
A Clear, Calm Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 9-5

Image

Gibault receives Dollar General grant for literacy

Image

Knox County Drug Court enlists four legged helper

Image

Changes for ISU's homecoming

Image

Terre Haute's fire chief is deeply unsettled but reassures public after firefighter charged with mol

Image

WTHI-TV helps connect seniors with important information

Image

CDC issues Health Advisory on E-Cigarettes

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Honoring the Badge

Image

Construction continues on $4.5 million gym at South Vermillion

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen