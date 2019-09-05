Scholarships available for Indiana students interested in becoming teachers

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A scholarship is now open for Hoosiers interested in becoming teachers.

Interested students can apply for up to $30,000 in financial aid.

That amounts to about $7,500 a year for college.

It will be awarded to 200 students across the state.

It's a competitive process based on academic achievement, teacher nominations, and interviews.

The deadline is November 30.

You can apply online here.