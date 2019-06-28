Clear

Scholarship offers people in Vermillion County chance to earn trucking license

Ivy Tech is offering people in Vermillion County a scholarship for $500.

Posted: Jun 28, 2019
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- As the need for truck drivers continues to grow, one local college is stepping in to fill that void.

Ivy Tech in Terre Haute is now offering Vermillion County residents scholarships for their commercial driver's licenses.

There are companies right here in the Wabash Valley in need of commercial truck drivers.

Vermillion County Economic Development Council donated the money.

Currently, there are 17 scholarships left.

Each scholarship is worth $500.

It will help pay for the three-week-long course at Ivy Tech.

Amos Morgan will be taking the class next month.

Morgan says this is almost a guaranteed win.

"I'm taking it to better my future for me and my son and it's good to pay," said Morgan. 

Over at P.J. Trucking, Cathy Davenport says truck drivers are very important to you, even if you don't realize it.

She said she's excited people will be offered this opportunity.

Davenport says in the end, it'll be a win-win for everyone.

"We need drivers so bad that it's not even funny. Everything in this country is one way or another moved by truck," said Davenport. 

Classes start on July 15.

They'll be then offered once a month after that.

