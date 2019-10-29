Scheid Diesel Extravaganza to leave Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Next year’s Scheid Diesel Extravaganza will not take place in Terre Haute, officials announced Tuesday through a Facebook post.

According to the post, the 2020 Scheid Diesel Extravaganza will be relocating to Wagler Motorsports Park in Lyons, Indiana. It's slated to take place on August 28th & 29th.

The post says the event will still be two days jam packed with everything diesel and, “…the added bonus of a venue that shares our passion for not only supporting but growing the sports of Diesel Drag Racing and Truck & Tractor Pulling!”

“We are confident that the change of venue will bring a renewed energy to Scheid Diesel Extravaganza while also alleviating any participants, vendors, and most importantly attendees past experiences of a less than warm welcome from the Terre Haute area,” the post said.

The event has been held in Terre Haute for 19 years. According to the company's website, "This event began in 1997 as a TDR Rally in Effingham, Illinois. Due to the tremendous turnout the TDR Rally evolved into the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza (SDX) and relocated to Terre Haute, Indiana in 2000. This year the event was relocated to Wagler Motorsports Park to get out of the city environment."

The company confirmed the announcement with News 10 early Tuesday afternoon, and we have reached out for further comment. This is a developing story and will be updated as information is released.

For more information, follow the official Facebook page for next year's event.