Clear

Scheid Diesel Extravaganza to leave Terre Haute

An annual event drawing thousands of people to Terre Haute is leaving the city for a different venue in the Hoosier state.

Posted: Oct 29, 2019 12:37 PM
Updated: Oct 29, 2019 1:09 PM
Posted By: Annie Johnston

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Next year’s Scheid Diesel Extravaganza will not take place in Terre Haute, officials announced Tuesday through a Facebook post.

According to the post, the 2020 Scheid Diesel Extravaganza will be relocating to Wagler Motorsports Park in Lyons, Indiana. It's slated to take place on August 28th & 29th.

RELATED CONTENT | ISP WRITES NEARLY 200 TICKETS DURING SCHEID DIESEL EXTRAVAGANZA

Indiana State Police patrol results from 2019 during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

Traffic Citations………………………..198
Traffic Warnings………………….…..367
Seatbelt Citations…………………  ...58
Vehicle Crashes Investigated….....3
Truck Citations………………...........24
Suspended Driver Citations…… …18
DUI Arrests…………………………….....19
Criminal Arrests…… 95 Misdemeanor/ 22 Felony (Drugs/Warrants, etc)
Police K-9 Searches………………….…5
Crashes Investigated……………….…3
Portable Breath Tests Given….…27
Police Services in General……...145

The post says the event will still be two days jam packed with everything diesel and, “…the added bonus of a venue that shares our passion for not only supporting but growing the sports of Diesel Drag Racing and Truck & Tractor Pulling!”

“We are confident that the change of venue will bring a renewed energy to Scheid Diesel Extravaganza while also alleviating any participants, vendors, and most importantly attendees past experiences of a less than warm welcome from the Terre Haute area,” the post said.

The event has been held in Terre Haute for 19 years. According to the company's website, "This event began in 1997 as a TDR Rally in Effingham, Illinois. Due to the tremendous turnout the TDR Rally evolved into the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza (SDX) and relocated to Terre Haute, Indiana in 2000. This year the event was relocated to Wagler Motorsports Park to get out of the city environment."

PREVIOUS STORY | MORE THAN 15,000 PEOPLE EXPECTED FOR SCHEID DIESEL EVENT

The company confirmed the announcement with News 10 early Tuesday afternoon, and we have reached out for further comment. This is a developing story and will be updated as information is released.

For more information, follow the official Facebook page for next year's event.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Cloudy & Misty
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Haunted Hustle Saturday Saint Mary of the Woods College

Image

Vigo County Commissioners hope to break ground on new jail in mid-December

Image

How to stay safe this spooky season

Image

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, cooler. High: 52

Image

Vigo County CASA hosts trunk or treat

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

CODA holds open house

Image

Local groups team up for Breast Milk Donation Drive

Image

Vigo County Property Tax deadline approaching

Image

Police officer hurt in Terre Haute car crash

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week