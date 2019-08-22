Clear

Scheid Diesel Extravaganza starts on Friday in Terre Haute

The Wabash Valley Fairgrounds will transform into the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza starting on Friday.

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 3:28 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Fairgrounds will transform into the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza starting on Friday.

During the two-day event, you can expect to see contests, truck pulls, kiddie pulls, drag racing, and more.

Organizers say they are expecting thousands

Tickets for each day cost $40 per person.

Children 12 and under get in for free and tickets are cash only at the gate.

For more event details, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Scattered showers before a cool off
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Team of Mercy Vigil Tuesday Sept. 10th City Hall @ 7:30pm

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Charlies Pub and Grub to support local survivors of domestic abuse

Image

Thursday: Showers and storms, cooler. HIGH: 80

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Congressman Larry Bucshon holds Woodrow Wilson town hall

Image

155 grants worth $91,000 awarded to Vigo County schools

Image

Crews fight Wednesday night fire in Robinson

Image

Juvenile in custody after Wednesday afternoon stabbing on 4th Avenue in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'