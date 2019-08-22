Scheid Diesel Extravaganza starts on Friday in Terre Haute

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Fairgrounds will transform into the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza starting on Friday.

During the two-day event, you can expect to see contests, truck pulls, kiddie pulls, drag racing, and more.

Organizers say they are expecting thousands

Tickets for each day cost $40 per person.

Children 12 and under get in for free and tickets are cash only at the gate.

