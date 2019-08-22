VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Fairgrounds will transform into the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza starting on Friday.
During the two-day event, you can expect to see contests, truck pulls, kiddie pulls, drag racing, and more.
Organizers say they are expecting thousands
Tickets for each day cost $40 per person.
Children 12 and under get in for free and tickets are cash only at the gate.
For more event details, click here.
Related Content
- Scheid Diesel Extravaganza starts on Friday in Terre Haute
- 2018 ISP Scheid Diesel patrol results released
- Scheid Diesel Extravaganza underway, police warn drives to keep it safe
- Diesel Extravaganza has an impact on local economy
- Artists take center stage at Art Extravaganza
- Indiana State Fair beginning annual 17-day extravaganza
- Road closure in Terre Haute starts Monday
- Crews start work on Terre Haute roads
- Terre Haute shipping facility starts big expansion
- Crews start work on Terre Haut sidewalks
Scroll for more content...