Scheid Diesel Extravaganza: What you can expect for the 23rd celebration of this event

Friday morning kicks off the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza. The event first got started in Terre Haute in 2000 and now, the attendance is expected to exceed 15,000 people.

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 8:43 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Friday morning kicks off the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza.

The event first got started in Terre Haute in 2000 and now, the attendance is expected to exceed 15,000 people.

Scheid goers can expect to see truck pulls, drag racing, and much more. 

Here's what you should know before heading out to the extravaganza.

It will be held at the Vigo County Fairgrounds August 23rd through the 24th.

Tickets for each day are $40 dollars per person and if your child is 12 and under, there is no admission cost.
Parking is also free. Tickets are cash only at the gate.

For competitions like tractor pulls, up to $60 thousand dollars will be awarded to winners.

Director of Marketing, Melissa Kellett, tells us it's exciting to have the event here in town and see it grow over the years.

"We've been in business since 1982 and we've been doing the extravaganza now this is our 23rd year for this event. So it's nice to be able to work in our community and also show support by bringing this competition to Terre Haute" Kellett said.

The event brings in people from all over. Kellet says it's much more than just a weekend event, it also brings business to the area.

"It brings in money to not only the hotels and the restaurants...it helps people here at the fairgrounds. We hire extra workers for cleaning, things like that. So it has a huge economic impact," Kellet said.

ShowMe's has also partnered with the event to ensure a safe location to continue the festivities after it's all over.

For more information on the event, click here.

