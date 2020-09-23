Scavenger hunt set to benefit Marshall police officer battling cancer

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - Having cancer can be extremely difficult financially. This is why a local event is looking to help a Marshall, Illinois police officer.

Stacey Speros was recently diagnosed with stage four melanoma cancer and stage three stomach cancer.

The event is called 'Stacey's Stand Scavenger Hunt.' It is a Jeep scavenger hunt.

The event will start with a parade, and then move on to looking for clues through Marshall.

Event organizers say they hope the event will help the family with expenses during this challenging time

It happens on October 17. It will start at the Clark County Fairgrounds.

Registration is from 7:30 am to 9 am.

It costs $50 per vehicle to be part of the event.