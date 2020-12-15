Clear

Scars and Stories Tattoo owner reacts to damage caused by devastating Wabash Avenue Fire

News 10 continues its coverage of a fire in Terre Haute that happened on Friday evening. It started at a strip of businesses near 18th and Wabash Avenue. These businesses are connected to one another. No one was injured, but damage from this fire is extensive.

Posted: Dec 15, 2020 7:13 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 continues its coverage of a fire in Terre Haute that happened on Friday evening. It started at a strip of businesses near 18th and Wabash Avenue. These businesses are connected to one another. No one was injured, but damage from this fire is extensive.

One of the businesses that saw significant damage due to this fire was Scars and Stories Tattoo. It’s located at 1715 Wabash Avenue. News 10 spoke with owner Branden Martin to get his reaction in the aftermath of this unfortunate situation.

Martin says everyone was working on Friday evening when all of a sudden around 6 PM, a man ran from across the street into the tattoo parlor and said the building was on fire. Martin says he and his coworkers ran out back, and sure enough the building adjacent to their shop was up in flames. Martin says his adrenaline kicked in and they grabbed everything that they could.

“It’s like we lost our second home,” Martin said, “Those guys there—we are all family. We all run the shop together. We all do a group effort and just to have it be gone—it’s pretty hard.”

He says the water and smoke damage took out everything in the shop. The ceiling collapsed in and almost nothing was salvageable. He says their daily tools, inks, and most of their machinery is now gone. Martin says it’s a helpless and sickening feeling.

“I’m a mix of emotions,” Martin said, “It’s like, you’re glad that everybody made it out, but you’re also kind of a wreck from knowing that a business that all of us created and pushed really hard to build is gone in a matter of a few hours.”

Now, Martin is trying to pick up the pieces. Luckily, everything was covered by insurance. He says he’s never been through something like this before and didn’t know where to start. However, one thing that shocked him was how supportive the Terre Haute community has been in the aftermath.

“We never knew how much of a difference we’ve made until we see everybody’s comments, posts, phone calls, and text messages,” Martin said, “That right there is the best feeling in the world. It lets us know that we’ve made a difference and that people truly care about us so that helps a lot.”

Martin says he hasn’t slept much since the fire, and they are in the process of looking for a new location to temporarily use while all of this gets sorted out so they can get back up and running again.

“We’re not done. We’re coming back stronger than ever,” Martin concluded, “COVID-19 didn’t stop us and well, neither is a fire. It’s just one hurdle for 2020.”

Terre Haute Fire Chief Jeff Fisher told News 10 the fire is still under investigation. Members from the Indiana Fire Marshal’s office have been on the scene digging through rubble to try and find a cause. He says they are throwing every resource possible to get to the bottom of what caused this devastating fire.

