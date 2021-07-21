Scant details after suburban Indianapolis cop shoots person

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities released scant details Wednesday after a suburban Indianapolis police officer shot and wounded a “male subject” while officers were responding to a call for assistance at a house.

The Noblesville Police Department said the male was taken to an Indianapolis hospital, but did not disclose his condition or age. The department later said it had asked police in the neighboring Hamilton County city of Carmel to investigate the early morning shooting.

A spokesman for the Carmel Police Department, Lt. Timothy Bryne, said late Wednesday afternoon that no additional information was immediately available beyond what Noblesville police disclosed in a news release Wednesday morning.

Police spokesman Lt. Bruce Barnes said in that news release that Noblesville officers responded to “an unknown call for police” placed about 5:20 a.m. but when they arrived at the house there was no response from anyone at the residence.

Moments later, “officers heard yelling” nearby and made contact with the “male subject” and his girlfriend as the pair was walking back to the house, and that was followed by a Noblesville officer shooting the male.

Details of the events leading up to the shooting were not immediately released.

Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen said in a statement that the shooting occurred after the city’s “officers responded to disturbance calls multiple times at the same residence involving an individual with an active warrant.” He said the police shooting followed the final call.

Police said no officers were injured in the incident in Noblesville, a city that’s the Hamilton County seat and is located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Indianapolis.