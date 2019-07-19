Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Scammers target Duke Energy customers

News 10 received a few calls into our newsroom about possible scammers telling Duke Energy customers they needed to pay a balance on their bill within 30 minutes, or their power would be shut off.

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 4:46 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Scammers are targeting Duke Energy customers in the Wabash Valley.

News 10 received a few calls into our newsroom about possible scammers telling Duke Energy customers they needed to pay a balance on their bill within 30 minutes, or their power would be shut off.

The callers told us the scammer asked for prepaid cards or gift cards to make the payments.

We reached out to Duke Energy to see if they have seen an uptick in reported scammers.

Rick Burger with Duke Energy told us he has seen an increase.

He said Duke Energy will never demand payment with a prepaid or gift card, and they would work with customers before an interruption in service.

If you think you are being scammed, call Duke Energy, or report the call to the Triad scam line at 812-231-1430.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 103°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 102°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 100°
Rockville
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 103°
Casey
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 100°
Brazil
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 103°
Marshall
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 103°
Excessive Heat this Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kids shoot for the stars in Astronaut Academy Camp at Terre Haute Children's Museum

Image

Summer heat vs city heat

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Issues at the Wabash River Bridge in Vincennes

Image

Pole Vaulting

Image

Group set to host Sunday backpack giveaway

Image

Weekend cruise-in will honor 17-year-old Madi Moore after she passed away earlier this week

Image

'...this is unjust, we can do better than this.' Vigo County nun arrested during Washington, D.C. bo

Image

Many volunteer for homeless count to aid homeless community

Image

7/19/19 AM Wx

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way