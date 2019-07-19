Scammers target Duke Energy customers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Scammers are targeting Duke Energy customers in the Wabash Valley.

News 10 received a few calls into our newsroom about possible scammers telling Duke Energy customers they needed to pay a balance on their bill within 30 minutes, or their power would be shut off.

The callers told us the scammer asked for prepaid cards or gift cards to make the payments.

We reached out to Duke Energy to see if they have seen an uptick in reported scammers.

Rick Burger with Duke Energy told us he has seen an increase.

He said Duke Energy will never demand payment with a prepaid or gift card, and they would work with customers before an interruption in service.

If you think you are being scammed, call Duke Energy, or report the call to the Triad scam line at 812-231-1430.