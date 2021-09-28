Scammers set their sights on Indiana nurses - this is what you need to look out for

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana's attorney general has a warning for nurses in the state as scammers set their sights on them.

Attorney General Todd Roketa says his office received reports of scammers calling nurses, saying they have to pay a large amount of money to avoid having their nursing license suspended.

The scammer pretends to be an FBI agent and tells nurses their nursing license was suspended after a drug trafficking and money laundering investigation.

The scammer says the nurse will need to electronically wire a "government security bond fee" for thousands of dollars to get their license reinstated.

The attorney general says they've also received reports of the demand for cash being made via fax, with what appears to be legitimate Department of Justice or Indiana Professional Licensing Agency letterhead.

Scammers have even spoofed phone numbers to make it look like the call is coming from the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency.

Here are some tips Roketa's office says will help keep your money in your pocket:

Be wary of callers who specifically ask you to pay by wire transfer. This type of payment is a red flag and is difficult to trace or reverse.

Check your license status online at https://www.in.gov/pla/license/free-search-and-verify/.

Be suspicious of any demands for large dollar amounts to be immediately paid while an investigation is pending. While licensing boards may issue fines for the violation of licensing statutes, fines are limited to $1,000 per violation, and they may only be issued after a final order is issued after a final adjudication of an administrative complaint.

Be suspicious of any demands for payment delivered by fax or telephone. Licensing boards send final orders requiring the payment of fines by mail to the licensee’s addresses on file with the board.

Be suspicious of any high-pressure tactics.

If you suspect fraudulent activity, do not provide any personal information and end the call. Contact the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency at 317-234-2043 or pla2@pla.in.gov.

If you believe you are the victim of a scam, click here.