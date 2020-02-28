Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Scammers are looking to take advantage of the coronavirus scare. That's why the World Health Organization wants you to be aware.

They say if someone sends an email appearing to be from WHO, you should check the identity before responding.

The organization says it will never ask you to login to view safety info. It will never email attachments you didn't ask for.

It'll also never ask for personal information like passwords, or credit card info. If you think you may have received a scam email, you should contact the world health organization at this address https://www.who.int/about/report_scam/en